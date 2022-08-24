THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2023 WR Paul Billups’ commitment to play football at North Carolina.

Billups, who is 6-foot-2 and 186 pounds, attends Western Branch High School in Chesapeake, VA, and chose the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech and Michigan State. Among Billups’ other offers are from Florida State, Penn State, Virginia, South Carolina, and many others.

AJ & Deana hit on what kind of player UNC is getting as well as the importance of landing another talented prospect from the Tidewater area.

Billups is the 16th member of UNC’s class of 2023, and he is the fifth Virginian to commit to Carolina in this class.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.