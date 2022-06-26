THI Podcast: Discussing 4-Star CB Dale Miller's Commitment

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star class of 2023 cornerback Dale Miller announcing his commitment Sunday evening to play football at North Carolina.

Miller, who will attend Deer Creek High School in Edmond, OK, chose the Tar Heels over Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, Mississippi State, and Tennessee, among others. The 5-foot-11, 173-pounder played last season at Hoover (AL) High School.

He completed his official visit to UNC earlier Sunday.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************



