THI Podcast: Discussing 4-Star DE Bryson Jennings' Commitment

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star class of 2022 DE Bryson Jennings’ commitment to play football at North Carolina.

Jennings, who is 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, attends Clover Hill High School in Midlothian, VA. He is the No. 25 player nationally at his position and is the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Virginia, and chose the Tar Heels over Virginia Tech. His final five schools also included Penn State, Virginia, and Kentucky. His other noteworthy offers are from Michigan, South Carolina, and Michigan State.

Jennings is the 10th member of the class of 2022 to commit to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels, and he is the fourth prospect from the state of Virginia to commit in this class.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



