THI Podcast: Discussing 4-Star Rico Walker's Commitment

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star class of 2023 DE/OLB Rico Walker’s decision to play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Walker attends Hickory (NC) High School. He chose the Tar Heels over a final five that also included Florida, Tennessee, Auburn, and Maryland. Walker also holds offers from Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Penn State, and many others.

With a 5.8 Rivals rating, Walker is the No. 20 player nationally at his position and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

