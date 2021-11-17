THI Podcast: Discussing 4-Star WR Andre Greene Committing To UNC

**************************************************************************************

**************************************************************************************





THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star WR Andre Greene’s decision to commit to play football for Mack Brown and North Carolina.

Greene, who attends St. Christopher’s in Richmond, VA, is the No. 36 overall prospect in the nation, No. 5 nationally at his position, and he’s the No. 3 overall prospect in the talent-rich state of Virginia. He chose UNC over Georgia and Clemson, though it really came down to the Tar Heels and Tigers.

At 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, Greene is the 16th member of UNC’s class of 2022, including its seventh from Virginia.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.