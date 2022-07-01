THI Podcast: Discussing 4-Star WR Christian Hamilton's Commitment

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star WR Christian Hamilton’s decision to commit to play at North Carolina.

Hamilton took his official visit to UNC this past weekend and chose the Tar Heels over Texas A&M, Penn State, Clemson, Louisville, and South Carolina, each of which he has visited in recent months. Some of his other offers are from Florida, Auburn, Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin.

A member of the Rivals250, Hamilton is the No. 111 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2023, including No. 19 at his position. He is the No. 3 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

