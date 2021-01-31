TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing Armando Bacot's Improved Play

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the recent play of North Carolina sophomore forward Armando Bacot focusing on the growth of his game, what he’s doing well, and how he may continue that course during the season.

Bacot leads UNC in scoring and rebounding on the season despite being fifth on the team in minutes player, and over the last three games, he’s averaging 18.7 points shooting 75 percent (24-for-32) from the field, with 8.0 rebounds per contest. He’s handed out six assists, blocked four shots and registered four steals over the last three games, as well. And in UNC’s last two contests, he’s played 28 and 31 minutes, respectively.

UNC is currently 11-5 overall and 6-3 in the ACC.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.