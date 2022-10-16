THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2023 athlete Ayden Duncanson’s decision to commit to North Carolina.

Duncanson, who attends Whitefield Academy in Mableton, GA, and is 6-foot-2 and 178 pounds, originally committed to East Carolina on August 1, but UNC offered not long after, he visited in late August, and has been inching toward the Tar Heels ever since.

Duncanson is the 20th member of UNC’s class of 2023.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

