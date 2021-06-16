THI Podcast: Discussing Beau Atkinson's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star class of 2022 DE Beau Atkinson’s commitment to play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Atkinson attends Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, NC, and announced his intentions to play for Mack Brown and UNC on Wednesday evening while at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge taking place in Atlanta.

Atkinson is rated the No. 234 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, No. 13 at his position nationally, and is the No. 7 prospect in the state of North Carolina. He chose the Tar Heels over Miami and Michigan, which also comprised his final three schools.

Atkinson is the fifth member of UNC's class of 2022.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.





