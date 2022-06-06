THI Podcast: Discussing Caleb Lavallee's Commitment to Carolina

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2023 LB Caleb Lavallee’s commitment to play football at North Carolina.

Lavallee is 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds and took his official visit to UNC over the weekend. Monday evening, he made it public he had committed to play for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels.

Lavallee is rated the No. 16 ILB nationally in the class of 2023, and is the No. 30 overall prospect in the talent-rich state of Georgia. Among his other offers are from Florida, Miami, West Virginia, Florida State, Louisville, Kansas State, and many more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.