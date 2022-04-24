THI Podcast: Discussing Caleb Love's Decision To Return To UNC

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina sophomore guard Caleb Love’s decision to remain at North Carolina for his junior season and not test the NBA draft waters.

Love can still get feedback from the league through the connections at UNC and the process the program uses to educate its players about what the NBA thinks of their games. But by not testing the waters, he is absolutely returning to the Tar Heels next season.

The 6-foot-4 native of St. Louis, who reportedly has a 6-foot-9 wingspan, developed into a clutch player for the Tar Heels this season, converting big shots and free throws often late in close games over the final two months. His three highest scoring games occurred in the NCAA Tournament: 30 versus UCLA in the Sweet 16; 28 versus Duke in the national semifinals; and 23 versus Marquette in the first round.

Love finished the campaign averaging 15.9 points per contest while shooting 37.1 percent from the floor, including 36 percent from beyond the arc. He converted 86.3 percent of his free throws. In addition, Love was second on the team averaging 3.6 assists. Carolina was 13-0 when Love scored 20 or more points, and 14-0 when he handed out at least five assists in a game.

