THI Podcast: Discussing Caleb Wilson's Commitment to UNC

Caleb Wilson, the No. 5 overall player nationally in the basketball class of 2025, has committed to play at North Carolina.

And here our basketball recruiting director and analyst David Sisk, a longtime college, AAU, and high school coach, discusses Wilson’s decision with THI Publisher Andrew Jones.

Wilson, who is 6-foot-9 and 195 pounds, attends Holy Innocents Episcopal in Atlanta, GA. He is rated the No. 2 power forward in the nation.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

<><><><><><><><><>

Tar Heel Illustrated is looking for sponsors and advertisers to join forces to help us and so we can help you.

If you're a passionate UNC fan and have a business to promote, reach out to us and we can help each other. Plus, you would become a part of THI, an insider, and we would get creative in how we get out the message about your business. Perhaps you'd even be on some podcasts with us to discuss the Tar Heels and push your business.

If interested, email us at THImedia@yahoo.com.

<><><><><><><><><>



