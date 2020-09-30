TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing D'Marco Dunn's Commitment

THI Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss D’Marco Dunn’s commitment to play basketball at North Carolina. Sisk and AJ take a look at why Dunn popped for Roy Williams and the Tar Heels, what he brings to Chapel Hill, and much more about this key pickup for the Tar Heels.

Dunn, who is 6-foot-3, 170 pounds and attends Westover High School in Fayetteville, NC, is the No. 91 overall prospect in the class of 2021 and he’s the No. 19 player at his position.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner..