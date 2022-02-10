THI Podcast: Discussing Dawson Garcia Missing Rest Of UNC's Season

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the news North Carolina released Thursday that sophomore forward Dawson Garcia will not return to the team this season.

Garcia has played in 16 games this season for the Tar Heels after transferring from Marquette, where he played in 2020-21. He returned home to Prior Lake, MN, a few weeks ago due to illnesses in his family. He has not been available to play in the last six games and also missed two games earlier in January following a concussion he suffered at Boston College on January 2.

He averaged 9.0 points and 5.5 rebounds in 16 games. Garcia scored in double figures five times with a season-high 26 against Purdue in November.

UNC is 17-7 overall and 9-4 in the ACC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************



