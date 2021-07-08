THI Podcast: Discussing Dawson Garcia's Transferring To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss Dawson Garcia’s decision to transfer from Marquette to North Carolina. They hit on what kind of player the Tar Heels are getting, how he fits at UNC, and what this means for the team heading into the 2021-22 season.

Garcia, who is 6-foot-11 and 235 pounds, averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest for the Golden Eagles last season. He scored 24 points and grabbed 11 boards in an upset with at UNC in late February. His season-high was 28 points in a loss at Villanova.

He shot 48 percent from the floor, including 35.6 percent from three-point range, and was named to the Big East All-Freshman team.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



