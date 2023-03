THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina senior forward Armando Bacot and junior point guard RJ Davis and the decisions they will make regarding returning to UNC or moving on.

Jacob & AJ hit on the reasons the two Tar Heels might leave or return, and offer their takes on whether either or both players will be back.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************