Derek Dixon, a 4-star shooting guard in the class of 2025 who attends Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC, has committed to play basketball at North Carolina.

The No. 44 overall prospect in the Rivals150, Dixon is 6-foot-4 and weighs 195 pounds. He is rated the No. 12 player in the nation at his position. He chose UNC over Pitt.

Here, THI’s David Sisk, Director of Basketball Recruiting, and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss Dixon’s commitment to the Tar Heels, what kind of player he is, how he will fit, and how this commitment played out.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

************************************

After spending time on our site, head over to @ Autograph for everything elseTar Heels, aside. It's the only app you need to feed your fandom. Catch us on there today for FREE using my code: thi

************************************