THI Podcast: Discussing Deuce Caldwell's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss Deuce Caldwell’s commitment to play football for Mack Brown and North Carolina.

A 3-star safety/linebacker who attends Mauldin (SC) High School, Caldwell has told THI that UNC is recruiting him to play linebacker for the Tar Heels.

At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Caldwell chose the Tar Heels over offers from Ole Miss, West Virginia, Baylor, Arkansas, and UCF. Caldwell is rated the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina and is a teammate of major UNC target 4-star DB Jeadyn Lukus.



