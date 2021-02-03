TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing Dontae Balfour's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss new North Carolina signee Donate Balfour’s pledge to play for the Tar Heels, what he brings to the program and what it means.

Balfour, a 3-star cornerback back in the class of 2021, attends Bradford High School in Starke, FL. At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, he nearly signed with Auburn in December but held off after former coach Gus Malzahn was fired. He chose the Tar Heels over Auburn and LSU.

Balfour was a very late addition to Carolina’s radar. In fact, he wasn’t offered until Christmas Eve, eight days after the early singing period in December. But the UNC staff put on the full-court press prioritizing him. In fact, Balfour was really the staff’s only target since the first signing day.

Balfour is rated No. 42 nationally at his position and is the No. 70 overall prospect in talent-rich Florida. Among the other schools that also offered him are Penn State, Oregon, Ole Miss, and Virginia.

He is the 19th member of UNC’s class of 2021.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



