THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss class of 2024 shooting guard Drake Powell’s decision to commit to play at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-6 and a 4-star prospect, who is rated the No. 79 overall player nationally in the class, Powell attends Northwood High School in Pittsboro, NC. He chose UNC over offers Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest among others.

Powell is the first member of UNC’s class of 2024 to commit.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

