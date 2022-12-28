THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss 5-star class of 2024 PG Elliot Cadeau’s commitment to play for Hubert Davis and North Carolina.

Cadeau, who is the No. 15 overall prospect in his class, picked the Tar Heels mainly over Texas Tech. He had a final six that also included Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, and Texas.

At 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, Cadeau is a true point guard, Sisk says. And in this podcast, he goes into detail why, the kind of talent UNC is getting, the outside chance he reclassifies to 2023, and much more.

Cadeau is from West Orange, NJ, but is currently attending Link Academy in Branson, MO.

He is the second member of the class to commit to Carolina, joining Drake Powell.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

