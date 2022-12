THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss two future North Carolina Tar Heels that are playing for state championships this weekend.

Class of 2023 commitments, and expected signees on December 21, Ty Adams and Kaleb Cost will got for state titles in Georgia this weekend. Deana spoke with both this week to get their thoughts on that and a few other things.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

