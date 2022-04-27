THI Podcast: Discussing G.G. Jackson's Commitment To UNC

**************************************************************************************

AJ & David discuss Gregory “G.G.” Jackson’s commitment to play basketball at North Carolina.

The No. 1 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2023, Jackson is the first player ranked at the top of his class to commit to UNC in the Rivals era, which began in 2003.

Jackson, who is 6-foot-9 and 200 pounds, attends Ridge View High School in Columbia, SC, chose the Tar Heels over primarily Duke, but also South Carolina and the G-League.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.