THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2021 WR J.J. Jones’ commitment to North Carolina.

King offers an interesting comparison of Jones to a former Tar Heel and they discuss the importance of adding this piece to the recruiting class. A Myrtle Beach native, Jones is the No. 5 overall prospect in the state of South Carolina.

He chose UNC over offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Penn State, Michigan, Tennessee, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and many others.

Jones is the 15th member of UNC’s class, which is ranked No. 6 in the nation. He’s just the second prospect from outside of North Carolina to commit to Mack Brown and the Tar Heels in this class.