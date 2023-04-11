THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting an analyst David Sisk discuss former Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers’ decision to transfer to North Carolina where he will play for Hubert Davis.

AJ & David hit on the attributes Withers will bring to the Tar Heels, his game at Louisville, and what this might signal as far as the direction Davis is taking UNC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************