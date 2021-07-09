THI Podcast: Discussing Jalen Washington's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss 4-star class of 2022 PF Jalen Washington, who attends West Side High School in Gary, IN.

At 6-foot-8 and 190 pounds, Washington chose the Tar Heels over Purdue, Indiana, and Stanford. He was also offered by Michigan State, Illinois, and Maryland. Washington is ranked the No. 26 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022 and is the No. 5 player at his position.

Washington is the third member of UNC’s class of 2022 to commit to new head coach Hubert Davis, joining Will Shaver and Seth Trimble, both of whom announced for Carolina in June.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner