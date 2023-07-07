THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star safety Jalen Thompson’s commitment to play at North Carolina.

Thompson, who is 6-feet 180 pounds, attends Olympia High School in Orlando, FL. He is the sixth Floridian to commit to UNC in its class of 2024, and he chose the Tar Heels over offers from Penn State, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Nebraska, Purdue, Maryland and others.

The No. 57 player nationally at his position, Thompson took his official visit to Carolina starting June 9.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

