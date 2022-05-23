THI Podcast: Discussing Joel Starlings' Commitment To Carolina

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star class of 2023 defensive tackle Joel Starlings’ commitment to play football at North Carolina.

Starlings, who attends Benedictine School in Richmond, VA, is 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, and took his official visit to UNC this past weekend.

Among Starlings’ offers are from Oklahoma, West Virginia, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, Oregon, and Michigan, and many others. He has official visits for Oklahoma and West Virginia, at least, slated for June.

Starlings is the No. 18 overall defensive tackle nationally in the class of 2023, and is the No. 4 overall prospect in the talent-rich Commonwealth of Virginia.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

