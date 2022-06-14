THI Podcast: Discussing Julien Randolph's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2023 tight end Julien Randolph’s commitment to play football at North Carolina.

At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Randolph is the No. 22 overall prospect in the talent-rich Commonwealth of Virginia, and he chose the Tar Heels over Miami, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Virginia Tech, among others. He was previously committed to Vanderbilt.

Randolph is the sixth member of UNC’s class of 2023, and the third from Virginia.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

