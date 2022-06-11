THI Podcast: Discussing Kaleb Cost’s Commitment
THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star class of 2023 CB Kaleb Cost’s commitment to play for Mack Brown and North Carolina.
Cost, who is 6-foot and 180 pounds, attends Sandy Creek High School in Fayetteville, GA, chose the Tar Heels over offers from Pittsburgh, UCF, Tennessee, Florida State, and Mississippi State, among many others.
Cost is rated the No. 45 player in the nation in his class at the cornerback spot, and he is the No. 29 overall prospect in talent-rich Georgia. In addition, he is a highly touted baseball prospect, so Jacob & Deana discuss how that played into the decision as well.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
