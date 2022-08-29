THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2023 athlete Kaveion Keys’ commitment to play football at North Carolina.

Keys, who is 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, took an official visit to UNC in June and also took in one of the first Tar Heels’ practices in late July.

Keys is rated the No. 35 athlete nationally in the class of 2023, and is the No. 9 overall prospect in the talent-rich state of Virginia. Among his other offers are from Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and many more.

AJ & Deana discuss Keys as a prospect, that UNC has landed another Virginia kid, and what this means.

Keys is the 18th commitment in UNC's class of 2023.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

