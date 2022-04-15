THI Podcast: Discussing Leaky Black's Decision To Return

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina wing Leaky Black’s decision to take advantage of the COVID rule and returning to UNC for a fifth season.

The NCAA did not count the COVID year against the eligibility of any athlete in college at the time, so that opened the door for Black to return, and he has decided to do so.

Black averaged 4.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, plus he had 34 steals, and blocked 26 shots. Black improved his shooting from the previous two seasons, hitting 46.6 percent from the floor, including 33.3 percent from three-point range. He was a defensive dynamo for the Tar Heels, guarding the one-through-four spots, and effectively shutting down some of the best players in college basketball.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

