Advertisement

in other news

THI TV: Mack Brown Post-Minnesota Press Conference

THI TV: Mack Brown Post-Minnesota Press Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 19-17 victory over

Video content
 • Andrew Jones
How It Happened: UNC 19, Minnesota 17

How It Happened: UNC 19, Minnesota 17

1st Quarter*UNC forced a three-and-out of the Gophers before starting its first drive at its 48-yard-line. But the

 • Andrew Jones
The Minister of Mayhem is one Intense Dude, Heels Say

The Minister of Mayhem is one Intense Dude, Heels Say

CHAPEL HILL – If you listen to North Carolina’s players, a different, more energetic vibe and tone were needed on the

 • Andrew Jones
Staff Pix: UNC at Minnesota

Staff Pix: UNC at Minnesota

The kickoff to North Carolina’s 2024 football season is just about here, as it commences Thursday night at Huntington

Premium content
 • THI Staff
UNC Commits' Schedule Preview - Week Three

UNC Commits' Schedule Preview - Week Three

While North Carolina prepares for its season-opener against Minnesota, twelve future Tar Heels will continue their

 • Bryant Baucom

in other news

THI TV: Mack Brown Post-Minnesota Press Conference

THI TV: Mack Brown Post-Minnesota Press Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 19-17 victory over

Video content
 • Andrew Jones
How It Happened: UNC 19, Minnesota 17

How It Happened: UNC 19, Minnesota 17

1st Quarter*UNC forced a three-and-out of the Gophers before starting its first drive at its 48-yard-line. But the

 • Andrew Jones
The Minister of Mayhem is one Intense Dude, Heels Say

The Minister of Mayhem is one Intense Dude, Heels Say

CHAPEL HILL – If you listen to North Carolina’s players, a different, more energetic vibe and tone were needed on the

 • Andrew Jones
Published Aug 30, 2024
THI Podcast: Discussing Max Johnson's Injury & What It Means For UNC
circle avatar
Jacob Turner  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Digital Content Producer & Analyst
Twitter
@JacobTurnerTHI
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

North Carolina announced Friday afternoon that quarterback Max Johnson will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a broken right leg.

Johnson underwent successful surgery in Minneapolis on Friday and you can read the full statement from UNC below:

UNC QB Max Johnson underwent successful surgery in Minneapolis to repair a broken right leg on Friday. Johnson, who is accompanied by his parents in Minnesota, will return to Chapel Hill in a few days and is expected to make a full recovery. He will miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

Here, THI's Jacob Turner discusses the injury and what it means for the program moving forward.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner

North Carolina
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
recruiting
2025Team Rankings
recruiting Team Rankings