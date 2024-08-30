in other news
North Carolina announced Friday afternoon that quarterback Max Johnson will miss the remainder of the 2024 season with a broken right leg.
Johnson underwent successful surgery in Minneapolis on Friday and you can read the full statement from UNC below:
UNC QB Max Johnson underwent successful surgery in Minneapolis to repair a broken right leg on Friday. Johnson, who is accompanied by his parents in Minnesota, will return to Chapel Hill in a few days and is expected to make a full recovery. He will miss the remainder of the 2024 season.
Here, THI's Jacob Turner discusses the injury and what it means for the program moving forward.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner
