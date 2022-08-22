THI Podcast: Discussing Maye As QB1, Why It's Him, & Criswell's Options

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye being named North Carolina’s starter for the Tar Heels’ opener Saturday night at home versus FCS member Florida A&M.

UNC Coach Mack Brown announced Monday morning Maye had “earned the right to start” over third-year sophomore Jacolby Criswell, whom he had been battling since Sam Howell moved on to the NFL last winter.

Jacob & AJ share their thoughts on the decision, remind that THI said in the spring Maye would win the job, and what happens now with Criswell.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

