THI Podcast: Discussing Media Day, Open Practice In Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TX – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss some things AJ learned and saw on-site Wednesday at North Carolina’s media day and open practice at Dickies Arena, as the Tar Heels prepare to face Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday afternoon.

UNC (the No. 8 seed) and Golden Eagles (No. 9 seed) tip at 4:30 EST on Thursday, and the winner will face the winner of the No. 16 Norfolk State-No. 1 Baylor game here on Saturday.

AJ took part in Carolina’s interviews and watched their practice. He also checked out Marquette for its sessions, too. So he offers a lot of interesting and up-close takes on where things stand a day before the Tar Heels launch into NCAA Tournament play.

UNC is 24-9 and Marquette is 19-12.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

