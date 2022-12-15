THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star linebacker Michael Short’s commitment to play football at North Carolina.

Short, who attends Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, was previously committed to East Carolina, but recently took visits to UNC and change his pledge.

Short had an outstanding senior season, raising interest from Power 5 schools, including UNC LB Coach Tommy Thigpen and the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

