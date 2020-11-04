TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing Multiple Football Recruiting Prospects

THI Director of Football Recruiting Deana King joins Publisher Andrew Jones to discuss a variety of topics regarding North Carolina recruiting.

Deana talks about some of UNC’s committed prospects she’s watched in person at the camps she’s helping run this fall, a few 2022 and 2023 kids UNC fans should have their eyes on, 2021 TE Bryson Nesbit, and big-time 2022 Virginia prospects 5-star OL Zach Rice and 4-star RB George Pettaway, both of whom were at UNC’s win over NC State and King spoke with at length last week.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.