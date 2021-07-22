THI Podcast: Discussing Omarion Hampton's Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star class of 2022 running back Omarion Hampton’s commitment to play football for Mack Brown at North Carolina.

Hampton, who is 6-foot, 220 pounds, and attends Cleveland High School in Chayton, NC, chose the Tar Heels over Penn State, Auburn, and Florida. He also has offers from LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Miami among many others.

Hampton is the No. 132 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including No. 9 at his position. He is the No. 4 overall prospect in the state of North Carolina.

He is the 11th member from the class of 2022 to commit to UNC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.