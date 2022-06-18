THI Podcast: Discussing Pete Nance's Commitment To UNC





THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk discuss Northwestern forward Pete Nance’s decision to transfer to North Carolina for his final year of eligibility.

Nance took an official visit to UNC this week, and promptly committed to Hubert Davis' program.

AJ & David dive into what kind of player Nance has been in college and how he fits in with the Tar Heels.

Nance led Northwestern in scoring averaging 14.6 points per game. He also led Chris Collins’ team with 6.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots per contest.

The son of former Clemson and NBA star Larry Nance, he also shot 49.7 percent from the floor, including 45.2 percent (42-for-93) from three-point range. Nance converted 76.8 percent from the free throw line, averaging 2.7 attempts per contest.

For his effort as a senior, Nance was named to All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

