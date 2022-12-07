THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Phil Longo’s decision to leave North Carolina for Wisconsin for the same job in Madison.

AJ was first getting Longo to confirm the report on the record, and also spoke with him for about 10 minutes about the decision and more.

Jacob & AJ also share their thoughts about the move.

Note: Longo confirmed to AJ that OL Coach Jack Bicknell was going with him after this podcast was recorded.

