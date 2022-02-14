THI Podcast: Discussing Recent Play By Carolina's Bench

THI Publisher Andrew Jones is joined by staff writers Deana King and Brandon Peay as they take a deep dive into North Carolina’s basketball team focusing on the recent uptick in performance from the Tar Heels’ reserves.

The play over the last week of Kerwin Walton, Dontrez Styles, Puff Johnson, as well as Justin McKoy, who comprise UNC’s primary reserves, prompted this discussion.

Walton scored 16 points in 31 minutes last week in wins at Clemson and at home versus Florida State. Styles played in the first halves of both games, getting personal UNC highs in minutes (16), points (8), and rebounds (4) versus FSU. And Johnson has given Hubert Davis some nice minutes off the bench for a few weeks now.

UNC is 18-7 overall and 10-4 in the ACC, and this week the Tar Heels host Pittsburgh on Wednesday night and are at Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

