THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2023 DL Rodney Lora’s decision to commit to play football at North Carolina.

Lora, who was previously committed to Virginia, attends Woodberry Forest School in Virginia. At 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, he chose UNC over offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and many others.

Lora is the No. 50 player nationally at his position, and is the No. 19 overall prospect in talent-rich Virginia.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************