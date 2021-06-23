THI Podcast: Discussing Seth Trimble Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss 4-star PG Seth Trimble’s decision to commit to play basketball for Hubert Davis and North Carolina.

At 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Trimble, who is from Menomonee Falls, WI, is the No. 34 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including his ranking as the No. 8 point guard in the nation. Trimble was offered by UNC on May 19 and took an official visit last week, accompanied by his brother, former UNC wing J.P. Tokoto, who played for the Tar Heels from 2012-15.

Trimble chose the Tar Heels over Michigan with Marquette being in the mix until just recently. He also has offers from other notable programs Wisconsin, Iowa, and Illinois among others.

As a junior, Trimble averaged 23.9 points per game this past season for his Menominee Falls High School team that finished 17-8 and played in the Division 1 sectional finals. He also averaged 5.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest.

Trimble is the second member of UNC’s class of 2022, joining Will Shaver, who committed three weeks ago.



