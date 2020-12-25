TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing Tayon Holloway's Commitment To UNC

THI Director of Football Recruiting Deana King joins Publisher Andrew Jones to discuss 4-Star CB Tayon Holloway’s commitment to North Carolina on Christmas Day.

Holloway, who attends Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, VA, chose the Tar Heels over a final six that included Penn State, Florida State, Maryland, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. Alabama, Oregon and Texas A&M also offered him, among many others.

At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Holloway is rated the No. 60 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including No. 8 at his position. He’s also the No. 4 overall prospect in Virginia, which is loaded in the class of 2022.

Holloway is the second commitment for UNC in this class, and also the second from the Tidewater 757 region. Tychaun Chapman, a 3-star wide receiver, committed on Dec. 19.