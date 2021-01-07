TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing The 5 Returning Seniors

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the five North Carolina seniors that have decided to take advantage of the NCAA rule allowing them to return for another football season.

With defensive end/outside linebacker Tomon Fox’s announcement Thursday, that means in addition to him, fellow DE/OLB Tyron Hopper, tight end Garrett Walston, wide receiver Beau Corrales, and placekicker Grayson Atkins will all be back for UNC next season. Jacob and AJ discuss all five Tar Heels.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.