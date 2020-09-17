 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing The Charlotte Game Cancellation
THI Podcast: Discussing The Charlotte Game Cancellation

Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 25 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and staff writer Deana King discuss the cancellation of North Carolina’s game versus Charlotte slated for Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

A few Charlotte players have been quarantined as a result of contact tracing from people who have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, so the game was cancelled. Note that UNC has a scheduled open date for next weekend but is looking for a new opponent, which we learned after recording this podcast.

