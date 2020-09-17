TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing The Charlotte Game Cancellation

THI Podcast: Discussing The Charlotte Game Cancellation
THI Publisher Andrew Jones and staff writer Deana King discuss the cancellation of North Carolina’s game versus Charlotte slated for Saturday at Kenan Stadium.
A few Charlotte players have been quarantined as a result of contact tracing from people who have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, so the game was cancelled. Note that UNC has a scheduled open date for next weekend but is looking for a new opponent, which we learned after recording this podcast.