THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star 2024 tight end Timothy Lawson’s commitment to play football at North Carolina.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder, who attends Bishop Verot School in Fort Myers, FL, was in Chapel Hill this weekend for his official visit and decided that he wanted to be a Tar Heel.

He is also a baseball standout had offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Duke, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Pitt, Princeton, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech, and Yale.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

