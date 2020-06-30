TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing Tony Grimes' Commitment To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss the importance of 5-star CB Tony Grimes’ commitment to North Carolina, what it means and what the factors were in Grimes’ decision.

Grimes is the No. 13 overall prospect in the class of 2022 and No. 1 at his position. He chose the Tar Heels over a final four that also included Ohio State, Georgia and Texas A&M. Grimes will actually enroll at UNC in August, and as of this time it’s unclear if he will be a member of UNC’s class of 2020 or remain in 2021 and be regarded as an early enrollee.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner