TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing Transfer Ty Chandler & The Portal

THI Podcast: Discussing Transfer Ty Chandler & The Portal
THI Director of Football Recruiting Deana King and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss former Tennessee RB Ty Chandler’s commitment to transfer to North Carolina and they look at the transfer portal in genera and what else UNC might be looking for.
Chandler announced earlier this week he will play next season for the Tar Heels as a graduate transfer and will be in Chapel Hill when the returning players arrive in several days.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner