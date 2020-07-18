TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Discussing Trevion Stevenson's Commitment

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss North Carolina’s newest football commit, class of 2021 outside linebacker Trevion Stevenson.

Stevenson is a 2-star prospect who attends Phoebus High School in Hampton, VA, and announced his commitment to UNC two days after decommitting from Pittsburgh. The 6-foot-5, 217-pounder has also been offered by Michigan, Florida State, Miami, Texas, Penn State, UCLA and many others.

Stevenson is UNC's 18th commitment for its class of 2021, which is currently ranked the eighth best in the nation.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.